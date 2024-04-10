Join us at SHOP! The Square. Every month The Square, in partnership with DCBB Productions, will curate the perfect market experience designed to showcase the rich diversity of Washington D.C. and its surrounding neighborhoods. SHOP! The Square will celebrate commerce and culture alongside a curated cuisine experience from local chefs and creators of The Square.

This is a free event for everyone from 11am – 4pm.

How to get here:

By metro: The Square is located right outside Farragut West metro station at the 18th and I exit (blue, orange AND silver line). It is also just a short walk away from Farragut North (red line).

By car: Free parking for three hours from 9am – 10pm