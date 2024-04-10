Shop! The Square
Saturday, April 20, 2024

Shop! The Square

1850 K Street NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20006, US
Downtown

The Square

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shop-the-square-tickets-849064273097

About This Event

Join us at SHOP! The Square. Every month The Square, in partnership with DCBB Productions, will curate the perfect market experience designed to showcase the rich diversity of Washington D.C. and its surrounding neighborhoods. SHOP! The Square will celebrate commerce and culture alongside a curated cuisine experience from local chefs and creators of The Square.

This is a free event for everyone from 11am – 4pm.

How to get here:
By metro: The Square is located right outside Farragut West metro station at the 18th and I exit (blue, orange AND silver line). It is also just a short walk away from Farragut North (red line).
By car: Free parking for three hours from 9am – 10pm

Tags

EventsStyle

Interests

,

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, April 20, 2024 03:53 pm
Doors open at 11:00 am

Location

The Square
View Map