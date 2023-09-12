Shop Made x Colada Shop Potomac Launch Event

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 4:00:pm
THE GARDEN
Eaton DC
Colada Shop PotomacMore details
Join Shop Made at their free launch party to celebrate the Shop Made x Colada Shop Pop-Up collab at Colada Shop Potomac! Shop goodies from lots of fabulous local makers, sip on happy hour-priced cocktails, groove to our DJ, participate in creative workshops with Shop Made’s makers (Block Print Your Own Maryland Pouch! Free with purchase, join Beverly Illustrates for block print bar featuring our newest MD design) and get $5 to spend on the maker’s awesome local goods.
InterestsEntrepreneurship
NeighborhoodMD
