Shop Made x Colada Shop DuPont Launch Event

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 4:00:pm
THE GARDEN
Eaton DC
Colada Shop DuPontMore details
Join Shop Made at their free launch party to celebrate the Colada Shop Pop-Up collab at Colada Shop DuPont! Shop goodies from lots of fabulous local makers, sip on happy hour-priced cocktails, groove to our DJ, participate in creative workshops with Shop Made’s makers (Screen Print Your Own Amiga Hormiga tote with Arcade DC with purchase) and get $5 to invest in the maker’s awesome local goods.
InterestsEntrepreneurship
NeighborhoodDupont Circle
Share with friends