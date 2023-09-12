Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Shop Made x Colada Shop DuPont Launch Event

1900 N Street Northwest Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Colada Shop DuPont

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Join Shop Made at their free launch party to celebrate the Colada Shop Pop-Up collab at Colada Shop DuPont! Shop goodies from lots of fabulous local makers, sip on happy hour-priced cocktails, groove to our DJ, participate in creative workshops with Shop Made’s makers (Screen Print Your Own Amiga Hormiga tote with Arcade DC with purchase) and get $5 to invest in the maker’s awesome local goods.

Tags

Entrepreneurship

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 05:00 pm

Location

Colada Shop DuPont
View Map