Friday, June 2, 2023

Shop Made: PROUD opening reception

1304 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC
Georgetown

Georgetown

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Kick off Pride month with a gallery opening featuring the work of 20 LGBTQ+ artists at the Gallery in Georgetown.  This month-long show is a powerful testament to the vibrant diversity found in the DMV. In these challenging times when the LGBTQIA+ community faces adversity on multiple fronts, we welcome you to join us in celebration and support.

Tags

ArtistsLGBTQGeorgetown

Interests

, ,

Share with friends

Date

Friday, June 2, 2023 05:00 pm
Doors open at 5:00 pm

Location

Georgetown
View Map