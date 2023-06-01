Friday, June 30, 2023

Shop Made: PROUD closing reception

1304 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC
Georgetown

Georgetown

Kick off Pride month with a gallery opening featuring the work of 20 LGBTQ+ artists at the Gallery in Georgetown.  This month-long show is a powerful testament to the vibrant diversity found in the DMV. In these challenging times when the LGBTQIA+ community faces adversity on multiple fronts, we welcome you to join us in celebration and support. Join us today to close out the PROUD exhibition.

Friday, June 30, 2023 05:00 pm

Georgetown
