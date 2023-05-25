Shi-Queeta-Lee’s Drag Gospel Brunch

Friday, August 25th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
Crazy Aunt Helen'sMore details
Brunch and Doors Start at 10am or 1pm, Show starts around 11am or 2pm respectively
Come catch the Holy Sprit at Crazy Aunt Helen’s! Starring Shi-Queeta-Lee and her cast of Ladies performing gospel classics in two special shows! $38 gets you entry and your choice of one brunch entree. Bottomless mimosas and other drink specials will be available.
Join Shi-Queeta-Lee and her ladies and let them take you to church!
