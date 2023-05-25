Saturday, June 17, 2023

Shi-Queeta-Lee’s Drag Gospel Brunch

713 8th St. SE, DC
Capitol Hill

Crazy Aunt Helen's

$38

Brunch and Doors Start at 10am or 1pm, Show starts around 11am or 2pm respectively

Come catch the Holy Sprit at Crazy Aunt Helen’s! Starring Shi-Queeta-Lee and her cast of Ladies performing gospel classics in two special shows! $38 gets you entry and your choice of one brunch entree. Bottomless mimosas and other drink specials will be available.

Join Shi-Queeta-Lee and her ladies and let them take you to church!

Saturday, June 17, 2023 10:00 am

Crazy Aunt Helen's
