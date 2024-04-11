Shenickwa: DMV LGBTQIA 4/20
Saturday, April 20, 2024

5019 Indian head highway, Oxon hill, Maryland 20745, US
Hyattsville // College Park

District Lab

$25 for entry fee which includes food, limited punch and live DJ. Vendors will be available with CBD/Hemp products. Also there will be a presentation done by host JP.

About This Event

The purpose of this party is to create collaborative synergy between LGBTQIA people and allies to network under the guise of CBD/Hemp. The name derives from my sister, Shenickwa, whom was my confidant and defender from experiencing homophobia growing up. The event consists of food, libations, vendors, music and a formal presentation of CBD/Hemp by myself

CannabisLGBTQIA

Saturday, April 20, 2024 08:00 pm
Doors open at 08:00 pm

