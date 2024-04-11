Shenickwa: DMV LGBTQIA 4/20

Wednesday, April 17th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
District LabMore details
The purpose of this party is to create collaborative synergy between LGBTQIA people and allies to network under the guise of CBD/Hemp. The name derives from my sister, Shenickwa, whom was my confidant and defender from experiencing homophobia growing up. The event consists of food, libations, vendors, music and a formal presentation of CBD/Hemp by myself
NeighborhoodHyattsville // College Park
Share with friends