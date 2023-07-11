Shell Bouquets with District Harvests

Get ready to dive into the world of natural sculpture alongside Amanda, the artist behind District Harvests! Take your summer shell collecting to the next level in this class, using wild-collected Atlantic whelk shells and carefully dried flowers to make your own beach-inspired floral arrangement. All the flowers are grown and dried in Amanda’s DC garden!

Any questions? Contact [email protected]

About the Instructor:

Amanda is a DC native and lifelong creative. District Harvests was born out of a desire to change the way we look at flowers and to give them a life beyond a few days in a vase. Amanda grows and dries all her flowers in her small DC garden.