SHE:DC MICRO-GRANT HAPPY HOUR

Saturday, April 19th, 2025 @ 7:00:pm
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
World Stage Theater
La CosechaMore details
Join us as we toast, taste and shop goods from women business owners.
+ Meet and shop from our 6 Finalists. Cast your vote on who should take home the $1000 grants.
Enjoy delicious food and drink from Shop Made makers!
+Wine tastings from Shop Made in VA and Shop Made in Maryland
+Food/Dessert tastings
AGENDA
5-6:15PM Toasting + Tasting + Shopping
6:15PM- 3 Minute Flash Talks from Makers- Learn how this money could impact their business
6:30-7:15PM- Vote + more Shopping + Tasting+ Toasting!
7:15PM- Award Announced
*Votes can be taken beginning at 5PM. (Each ticket email gets 1 vote
Share with friends