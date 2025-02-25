SHE:DC MICRO-GRANT HAPPY HOUR
Friday, March 28, 2025

1280 4th St NE Upstairs Gallery Washington, DC 20002 United States

La Cosecha

About This Event

Join us as we toast, taste and shop goods from women business owners.

+ Meet and shop from our 6 Finalists. Cast your vote on who should take home the $1000 grants.

Enjoy delicious food and drink from Shop Made makers!

+Wine tastings from Shop Made in VA and Shop Made in Maryland

+Food/Dessert tastings

AGENDA

5-6:15PM Toasting + Tasting + Shopping

6:15PM- 3 Minute Flash Talks from Makers- Learn how this money could impact their business

6:30-7:15PM- Vote + more Shopping + Tasting+ Toasting!

7:15PM- Award Announced

*Votes can be taken beginning at 5PM. (Each ticket email gets 1 vote

