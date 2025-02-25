SHE:DC MICRO-GRANT HAPPY HOUR

Join us as we toast, taste and shop goods from women business owners.

+ Meet and shop from our 6 Finalists. Cast your vote on who should take home the $1000 grants.

Enjoy delicious food and drink from Shop Made makers!

+Wine tastings from Shop Made in VA and Shop Made in Maryland

+Food/Dessert tastings

AGENDA

5-6:15PM Toasting + Tasting + Shopping

6:15PM- 3 Minute Flash Talks from Makers- Learn how this money could impact their business

6:30-7:15PM- Vote + more Shopping + Tasting+ Toasting!

7:15PM- Award Announced

*Votes can be taken beginning at 5PM. (Each ticket email gets 1 vote