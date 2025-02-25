SHE:DC :: Artist Talk

Join us for a conversation about creating in DC.

THURSDAY, MARCH 20- ARTIST TALK

+Where: SHE:DC Annex at 1325 5th St NE, SUITE B

+Time: 6 – 8pm

+Cost- $10 donation, includes welcome drink

MODERATOR

Ally Mumm is the co-founder of USAN USAN, an organization dedicated to nurturing a vibrant ecosystem where artists, culinary creators and creative entrepreneurs stand at the center of innovation and prosperity. Its primary initiatives are Umbrella Art Fair and REDEYE Night Market.

In addition to her work with USAN USAN, Ally is the co-founder of The Good Neighbor, a brand strategy consultancy. Previously, she has served as the Head of Retail Marketing for Framebridge and led marketing efforts at EDENS and the Union Market District. She got her start in Marketing and Publishing for brands including West Elm, Designers Guild and Conde Nast in Washington, DC and London, where she grew up.