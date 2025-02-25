SHE:DC ART SHOW OPENING PARTY
Friday, March 7, 2025

1280 4th Street Northeast Washington, DC 20002 United States

La Cosecha

About This Event

Join us for the opening night for the largest women and non-binary people only art show in DMV. Tickets are limited so act fast. This year the party is progressive— visit both galleries! Attendance cost is a donation and includes a welcome drink from Serenata at La Cosecha or from the bar at the SHE:DC Annex. Drinks are available for purchase at the SHE:DC Annex.

Gallery 1: La Cosecha, 1280 4th Street NE
Gallery 2: SHE:DC ANNEX STORE + GALLERY, 1325 5th St NE, SUITE B

Check out the show online beginning March 6-31, in person March 8-31.

INVEST IN WOMEN

Tickets and a portion of all sales are donations to the SHE:DC Micro-Grant fund designed to help scale emerging women and non-binary entrepreneurs. During the last event of the month, SHE:DC Micro-grant finalists will compete for a chance to win micro-grants for their business.

WHAT IS SHE:DC

SHE:DC is an initiative to illuminate women and non-binary entrepreneurs, powered by Shop Made in DC. In March, correlating with Women’s History Month, we celebrate and support women and non-binary artists in a variety of events including a curated art show featuring 450 pieces from 183 women and nonbinary artists, panel discussions and popups with emerging businesses and a final pitch competition for the SHE:DC Microgrant.

