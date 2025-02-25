SHE:DC ART SHOW OPENING PARTY

Join us for the opening night for the largest women and non-binary people only art show in DMV. Tickets are limited so act fast. This year the party is progressive— visit both galleries! Attendance cost is a donation and includes a welcome drink from Serenata at La Cosecha or from the bar at the SHE:DC Annex. Drinks are available for purchase at the SHE:DC Annex.

Gallery 1: La Cosecha, 1280 4th Street NE

Gallery 2: SHE:DC ANNEX STORE + GALLERY, 1325 5th St NE, SUITE B

Check out the show online beginning March 6-31, in person March 8-31.

INVEST IN WOMEN

Tickets and a portion of all sales are donations to the SHE:DC Micro-Grant fund designed to help scale emerging women and non-binary entrepreneurs. During the last event of the month, SHE:DC Micro-grant finalists will compete for a chance to win micro-grants for their business.

WHAT IS SHE:DC

SHE:DC is an initiative to illuminate women and non-binary entrepreneurs, powered by Shop Made in DC. In March, correlating with Women’s History Month, we celebrate and support women and non-binary artists in a variety of events including a curated art show featuring 450 pieces from 183 women and nonbinary artists, panel discussions and popups with emerging businesses and a final pitch competition for the SHE:DC Microgrant.

