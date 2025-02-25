SHE NIGHT OUT: SIP + SHOP FUNDRAISER

This private womxn only event is all about supporting femme and nonbinary creatives. Enjoy SHEspritz cocktails from Cresent Simple, mini cakes from our 2024 Microgrant winner Donna Faye’s Bakery, and access to a bookmark making station— all while receiving 15% all women makers and artists in the store. Ticket holders will be first to receive access to SHE:DC show online and the first to see the Georgetown gallery selections in person. All art profits from the night will go to the SHE:DC MICROGRANT FUND.

Added bonus: Each shopper heads home with a complimentary SHE:DC gift bag filled with goods from our favorite womxn makers!

(Also, the $30 donation goes to the SHE:DC MICRO-GRANT FUND)