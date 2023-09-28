Shaw Art All Night – A Night Circus

Join Events DC’s “A Night Circus” during the city’s Art All Night festivities on the Carnegie Library Lawn (located directly in front of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center) on Saturday, September 30.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m., this family-friendly activation features circus performers such as flame artists, jugglers, magicians, unicyclists and aerialists. Interactive components include carnival games, glow in the dark lawn games, a foamboree, live DJ and a 360-degree photobooth. Art components include a balloon artist, glow in the dark sidewalk chalk, caricature artists, a chalk wall, glow in the dark face painters and temporary tattoos, and a circus character craft table.

Light fare for our guests to enjoy will include hot dogs, popcorn, chips and cheese, and Italian ices.

A complimentary shuttle bus service for attendees will run between Carnegie Library and the Art All Night Shaw Welcome Center at 9th and Rhode Island Avenue, NW. The service will run from 7:00 PM until 12:00 AM and will be provided by Shaw Main Streets.