Shauna Dean Cokeland + Holander w/ Bryce Bowyn

$18 Advance | $22 Day of show

Doors 7 PM | Show 8 PM (All ages)

“a limited amount of tickets will be sold after doors open if availability permits; first come, first serve”

Shauna Dean Cokeland

You may have seen Maryland-born singer/songwriter Shauna Dean Cokeland on TikTok. Her stripped-down, witty, acoustic pop is inspired by all the best music of a trailer park, from Loretta Lynn to Eminem. A strong lyricist, she illustrates life as a teenage girl in a small town, but in a way anyone can relate to.

Holander

Holander explores the corners of indie-pop by masterfully knitting together brat, electro, dance, alt pop, and hyperpop. She has cultivated a fan base across the country who flocked to her 2020 bicoastal US Tour supporting Glassnote Records recording artist, HOLYCHILD, as well as earning a sync placement for her song “Something Real” on the world-famous TV show “The Kardashians.”

Bryce Bowyn

Based in Washington, D.C, Bryce Bowyn juxtaposes familiar, late 2000s pop soundscapes with self-aware, cutting lyricism. Bowyn’s anthemic electropop tracks have captivated audiences throughout the nation’s capital and beyond.

