Shark Week Sneak Peek

Get your flippers ready for a fin-tastic time!

Bark Social will be hosting an advance screening for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week You and your pup are invited to watch some never-been-seen, jaw-dropping moments on the big screen while enjoying prizes, games, photo ops, drink specials, treats and more!

Come dressed for the occasion — fashion a fin for your furry friend, the best shark costume will win a prize!

Don’t miss Shark Week starting July 23rd on Discovery.

Humans are always welcome (and free)! Please make sure your dog is registered with us and all vaccinations are up to date and uploaded here before you come.