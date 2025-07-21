Shark Bites & Brews

Join us for a sharkingly good time at #TheWharfDC! 🦈

We may need a bigger boat because Shark Bites and Brews is back with shark-themed fun! Wear your blues and greys and get ready to ride the mechanical shark on Transit Pier. Listen to live pop and rock music from the 7 Deadlies Band on the Floating Stage.

Party like a shark and play games while you “fin”ish your look with a shark hat and other Pacifico swag. Visit Cantina Bambina and share a bucket of ice cold Pacifico beer with friends. Will you end up swimming with the sharks in our dunk tank? Do you have what it takes to finish an entire plate of shark-themed doughnuts? Sign up for the doughnut eating contest and see if you can be the first shark to devour the desserts!

Free to attend, all ages welcome, must be 21+ to consume alcohol. Feel free to bring your pups, we’ll have plenty of water bowls for them on Transit Pier.