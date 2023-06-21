Shakti: 50th Anniversary Tour

Shakti was formed in 1974 by guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionists Zakir Hussain (tabla) and T H Vinayakram (ghatam) in an effort to further world music. For the first time ever, this powerhouse group steps onto the Filene Center stage to bring their fusion of Indian music (a mix of Hindus-tani and Carnatic music) and jazz to audiences. Grammy award-winning banjo visionary Béla Fleck hits the stage first to heat up the night.