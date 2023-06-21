Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Shakti: 50th Anniversary Tour

1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA

Wolf Trap - Filene Center

About This Event

Shakti was formed in 1974 by guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionists Zakir Hussain (tabla) and T H Vinayakram (ghatam) in an effort to further world music. For the first time ever, this powerhouse group steps onto the Filene Center stage to bring their fusion of Indian music (a mix of Hindus-tani and Carnatic music) and jazz to audiences. Grammy award-winning banjo visionary Béla Fleck hits the stage first to heat up the night.

Date

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 07:30 pm

Location

Wolf Trap - Filene Center
