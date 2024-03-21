Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training Holds Washington DC Weekend Intensive

Shakespeare & Company will host a Weekend Intensive in Washington DC from March 29 – 31, hosted by Avant Bard Theatre.

Designed for professional actors and theater students who seek an introduction to Shakespeare & Company’s training methods, as well as alumni who wish to refresh and reconnect, Shakespeare & Company’s Weekend Intensives integrate voice, movement, and monologue work. Rigorous attention is paid to identifying and offering skills specific to the needs of the participants throughout the weekend.

This Intensive will be led by the Center for Actor Training’s Director Sheila Bandyopadhyay, and Christine Adaire, Designated Linklater Voice Teacher.