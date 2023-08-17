Shakers Family Story Time with Drag Performer Tara Hoot

Newly opened Washington D.C. LGBTQ+ bar Shakers will be offering a family fun story time event on Saturday, September 9th from 12:00-2:00 p.m. The spacious venue will be partnering with local drag performer Tara Hoot, usually known for her popular family events in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.

Tara Hoot will be performing songs for attendees, reading multiple stories for children, and providing laughs and twirls for all, with some puppetry. Be sure to register!

Located at 2014 9th Street NW, Shakers will be serving refreshments and snacks for those in attendance, with a multi-layered family show. The event is free of charge, with drink options for purchase.