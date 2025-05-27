Seven Spice: A Queer Arab Party
Saturday, June 7, 2025

Seven Spice: A Queer Arab Party

2309 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

Sinners and Saints

$15 - General | $20 - Door

About This Event

Join us for World Pride at Seven Spice, a new party series that is exquisitely queer and expansively Arab. It’s an unapologetic space for members of the Middle Eastern and North African LGBTQ+ communities to dance and be together as a community.

Inspired by the Lebanese seven spice, this party is the perfect blend of queer, Arab, Middle Eastern and North African cultures with a dash of the global south. From Morocco to Palestine to Sudan to Iran, you never know what you might hear!

Sounds by Sequiera, Nunu and Dave From Stoke

21+ (must show ID)
Doors @ 9
Goes late
NO PHOTOS OR VIDEOS!

DJEventsLGBTQIA

Date

Saturday, June 7, 2025 09:00 pm
Doors open at 09:00 pm

Location

Sinners and Saints
