Seven Spice: A Queer Arab Party

Join us for World Pride at Seven Spice, a new party series that is exquisitely queer and expansively Arab. It’s an unapologetic space for members of the Middle Eastern and North African LGBTQ+ communities to dance and be together as a community.

Inspired by the Lebanese seven spice, this party is the perfect blend of queer, Arab, Middle Eastern and North African cultures with a dash of the global south. From Morocco to Palestine to Sudan to Iran, you never know what you might hear!

Sounds by Sequiera, Nunu and Dave From Stoke

21+ (must show ID)

Doors @ 9

Goes late

NO PHOTOS OR VIDEOS!