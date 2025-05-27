Seven Spice: A Queer Arab Party

Saturday, June 7th, 2025 @ 12:00:pm
Pride on the Pier 2025
The Wharf - District & Transit Pier
Sinners and SaintsMore details
Join us for World Pride at Seven Spice, a new party series that is exquisitely queer and expansively Arab. It’s an unapologetic space for members of the Middle Eastern and North African LGBTQ+ communities to dance and be together as a community.
Inspired by the Lebanese seven spice, this party is the perfect blend of queer, Arab, Middle Eastern and North African cultures with a dash of the global south. From Morocco to Palestine to Sudan to Iran, you never know what you might hear!
Sounds by Sequiera, Nunu and Dave From Stoke
21+ (must show ID)
Doors @ 9
Goes late
NO PHOTOS OR VIDEOS!
