serpentwithfeet – The GRIP Tour
Monday, May 20, 2024

serpentwithfeet – The GRIP Tour

740 Water St SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southeast

Union Stage

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$25

About This Event

Prepare for a night of musical excellence at Union Stage for serpentwithfeet’s The GRIP Tour, featuring the incredible Al Hostile. With over 10 years of experience in the music industry, this singer and songwriter has been pushing the boundaries of R&B. Inspired by legends like Stevie Wonder, D’Angelo, and Marvin Gaye, Al Hostile is making his mark on the R&B scene.

Tags

Live MusicLive performances

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Monday, May 20, 2024 08:00 pm

Location

Union Stage
View Map