serpentwithfeet – The GRIP Tour

Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Union StageMore details
Prepare for a night of musical excellence at Union Stage for serpentwithfeet’s The GRIP Tour, featuring the incredible Al Hostile. With over 10 years of experience in the music industry, this singer and songwriter has been pushing the boundaries of R&B. Inspired by legends like Stevie Wonder, D’Angelo, and Marvin Gaye, Al Hostile is making his mark on the R&B scene.
InterestsLive Music, Live performances
NeighborhoodSoutheast
Share with friends