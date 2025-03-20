Serenity Sunday at Serenata

Join us for an all day affair celebrating Women’s History Month and Women-owned businesses! It’s all about you and there is no wrong way to do your Serenity Sunday so have some fun and enjoy health and wellness classes led by @care_plummer and @zsameria , delicious spirits from Women-made brands, cocktails from @serenatadc , a flower bouquet bar curated by @flordelsoul.co , fresh juices from @puregreendupontcircle , and Women in Music Trivia + a DJ set by the lovely @djlalee

If you have any questions please DM @whiteplatesblackfaces or email AJ at [email protected]

***Though the event is open to everyone, please be mindful that this is a Women-centered event. Be mindful. Be respectful. 🙏🏽***

Our Women-Owned Business Partners:

Caren Plummer- Yoga

Zsa-Sound Bath and Guided Meditation

Pure Green-Fresh Juices

DJ Lalee-DJ and Women in Music Trivia

Flower Bar!- Flor del Soul