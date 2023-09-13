Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Serene Outdoor Yoga Class at the Lincoln Memorial

Lincoln Memorial Circle Washington, DC
Downtown

Lincoln Memorial Circle

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$22

About This Event

Honor yourself and dedicate 60 mins in your busy week to pour into yourself, flow and meditate with Abundantly Ashley!

Connect with your mind, body, and soul at the National Mall, Washington D.C. while admiring the beautiful Lincoln Memorial + reflecting pool every Saturday. Allow yourself to elevate towards your higher self in a safe scenic space where you are respected, encouraged, and supported by a group of like-minded awakening individuals.

**All attendees must have a ticket. An email will be sent with location details + waiver form from [email protected], please check your spam.**

Need a yoga mat? Purchase yours at: www.abundantyashley.com

IG: @abundantlyashley

Tags

wellness

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 09:00 am

Location

Lincoln Memorial Circle
View Map