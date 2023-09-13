Serene Outdoor Yoga Class at the Lincoln Memorial

Honor yourself and dedicate 60 mins in your busy week to pour into yourself, flow and meditate with Abundantly Ashley!

Connect with your mind, body, and soul at the National Mall, Washington D.C. while admiring the beautiful Lincoln Memorial + reflecting pool every Saturday. Allow yourself to elevate towards your higher self in a safe scenic space where you are respected, encouraged, and supported by a group of like-minded awakening individuals.

**All attendees must have a ticket. An email will be sent with location details + waiver form from [email protected], please check your spam.**

Need a yoga mat? Purchase yours at: www.abundantyashley.com

IG: @abundantlyashley