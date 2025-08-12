Sense of Tumor 2025: Cancer Comedy Showcase
Saturday, September 6, 2025

Sense of Tumor 2025: Cancer Comedy Showcase

8641 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910
MD Silver Spring

Silver Spring Black Box

GA: $33.85 | VIP: $55.20 | Donations Welcome

About This Event

Sense of Tumor is a cancer comedy showcase and fundraiser. The show features incredible local comedians who are cancer survivors or sharing personal cancer stories. This live comedy event is co-produced by Improbable Comedy along with Joey Friedman and Cyrus Chansler, local comedians and cancer survivors . We will be raising money for The Smith Center for Healing and the Arts.

Come out and see why laughter truly is the best medicine!

This show will be ASL Interpreted.

CharityComedyEventsLive performances

Saturday, September 6, 2025 07:00 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Silver Spring Black Box
