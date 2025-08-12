Sense of Tumor 2025: Cancer Comedy Showcase

Sense of Tumor is a cancer comedy showcase and fundraiser. The show features incredible local comedians who are cancer survivors or sharing personal cancer stories. This live comedy event is co-produced by Improbable Comedy along with Joey Friedman and Cyrus Chansler, local comedians and cancer survivors . We will be raising money for The Smith Center for Healing and the Arts.

Come out and see why laughter truly is the best medicine!

This show will be ASL Interpreted.