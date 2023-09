Detroit-born design brand Shinola recently debuted their new denim collection, with selvedge denim sourced from Vidalia Mills, a sustainable American manufacturer based out of Louisiana. The collection makes the transition to autumn that much easier, and ranges from $195 to $695 in price. Shinola DC is having a free stitching customization event on Saturday, September 9 from 12-4pm with local embroiderer, @StitchesDC. Join to shop the new collection and get your new selvedge denim Shinola piece customized!