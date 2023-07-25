Self-care Workshop: Polymer Clay Jewelry Making

This workshop is for anyone who loves creating with their hands and in need of more selfcare! We are being intentional about curating a space to embrace selflove and one of a kind earrings.

Handmade Clay Jewlery w/ Khadeejah Honesty, founder of Soultry

With her 10 year experience, Khadeejah will guide you into making your own statement earrings using polymer clay. Learn to create earthy/radiant color palettes, unique shapes and textures; making jewelry that expresses your special style. You will even get to wear your creative ideas home with joy!

Materials

All clay materials will be provided upon arrival. Just bring good energy and your bestie! (However, Please feel free to bring your own clay cutter shapes.)

Complimentary Cocktails

You will recieve a free branded Soultry Cocktail.

Flower Bouquet

We believe spreading love and loving others is so important, but before our ability to do that well we must first love one self. We will take a moment to share ways we are showing ourselves more love. Then, a mini bouquet of flowers will be gifted to you to remind you to ‘Keep Blooming’ in that commintment.