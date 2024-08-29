Seeking Homecoming Volunteers

Calling all friends and neighbors! We are looking for volunteers* to help with our upcoming Homecoming on September 21. Direct visitors, assist with pony rides, or lead arts and crafts activities at this FREE Family Day.

Volunteers get 20% off in the museum shop and a light lunch!

If you’re interested in volunteering or have questions, reach out to [email protected].

Thanks for helping one of our favorite events of the year run smoothly!

*Volunteers must be 17 years of age or older.

Community service hours will be granted.