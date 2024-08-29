Seeking Homecoming Volunteers

Sunday, December 31st, 2023 @ 10:00:pm
Pour Decisions: Open Bar NYE Celebration
Grand Central Restaurant, Bar & Sportsbook
Calling all friends and neighbors! We are looking for volunteers* to help with our upcoming Homecoming on September 21. Direct visitors, assist with pony rides, or lead arts and crafts activities at this FREE Family Day.
Volunteers get 20% off in the museum shop and a light lunch!
If you’re interested in volunteering or have questions, reach out to [email protected].
Thanks for helping one of our favorite events of the year run smoothly!
*Volunteers must be 17 years of age or older.
Community service hours will be granted.
InterestsFood + Drink
NeighborhoodPetworth
Share with friends