Saturday, September 21, 2024

Seeking Homecoming Volunteers

Petworth
Calling all friends and neighbors! We are looking for volunteers* to help with our upcoming Homecoming on September 21. Direct visitors, assist with pony rides, or lead arts and crafts activities at this FREE Family Day.

Volunteers get 20% off in the museum shop and a light lunch!

If you’re interested in volunteering or have questions, reach out to [email protected].

Thanks for helping one of our favorite events of the year run smoothly!

*Volunteers must be 17 years of age or older.

Community service hours will be granted.

Date

Saturday, September 21, 2024 10:00 am

