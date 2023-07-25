See You Soon Exhibit Closing Reception

The phrase “see you soon” seems to offer many possibilities. A casual farewell between people, the phrase “see you soon” assumes a next meeting. It presupposes that there is a return, a plan, a belief that things will happen as we expect. Besides being an assurance, it can also be an invitation, a wish, a leap of faith, a longing, a hope that we will be there in the future and witness what has become. With bright colors, or perhaps, dark hues, artists in this exhibition imbue the phrase with their own personal interpretation and nuanced meaning as they navigate our times. -Irene Pantelis

This all members exhibit features artworks taken from our historic cooperative of 50+ local artists. We hope you will join us!