Science + Art Cafe

Thursday, June 6th, 6:00 pm

Science and Art Cafe presents :

Artificial Intelligence vs. Humanity

Scientific and creative minds take the stage together for an exciting exploration of AI in social justice, science diplomacy, and art activism today. How do socially engaged scientists and artists use these new technologies to fight for human rights, remake the world for the better, and enhance diplomacy? Is AI a threat or a tool for human improvement?

Let’s discuss it over themed cocktails, a vibrant intellectual atmosphere, and global perspectives.

Meet the scientists:

Ona Ambrozarite, Co-director of the Johns Hopkins Science Diplomacy Hub

Matthew Maciejewski, Research Scientist at the John Hopkins University Human Language Technologies Center of Excellence

Elisabeth Deeb, VP of Business Development, T & M Associates, “AI and the Entertainment Industry”

Meet the artists:

Tomas Drgon, Musician and Data Scientist

Ibrahim Al-Assil, Visual Artist and Political Scientist

Brought to you by Johns Hopkins University Science Diplomacy Hub, and Artvocate, an NGO advocating for socially engaged artists.