The Royal Thai Embassy, Washington, D.C. is pleased to invite you to the “Sawasdee DC” Thai Festival on 2 July 2023 at National Mall (3rd/4th St) to celebrate 190 years of Thailand-U.S. Diplomatic Relations.

In the festival, you will experience a series of both Thai and American cultures and traditions, including Thai fruits, traditional Thai dance and music, American jazz band from New Orleans, Thai female pop artist, Thai LGBTQ+ pop music band (4Mix), Muay Thai (Champion “Buakaw”), traditional Thai massage sessions, many Thai food vendors, as well as various exhibits displaying historical stories & products.