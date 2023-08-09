Savor Bowie FallFest 2023 Food Wine and Music Festival

Concerts for Causes Inc. Presents Savor Bowie Fall Fest 2022, Food Wine and Music Festival. Fall Fest (# 8) is bigger and better with a brand new Lay out. Two Days of Complimentary Wine tastings from the areas best wineries! Vendors, Great food, Exhibitors and Artisans, Two stages and many areas of music and other entertainment, Showcasing the best of what the county and surrounding areas has to offer. Benefitting Concerts for Causes raising funds to give musical instruments to students in underserved communities. Sponsorships and Vendor opportunities available. This is a free event. (Yes I said, free.)