Saturday, October 14, 2023

Savor Bowie FallFest 2023 Food Wine and Music Festival

15606 Emerald Wy. Bowie, MD
MD

Bowie Town Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

Concerts for Causes Inc. Presents Savor Bowie Fall Fest 2022, Food Wine and Music Festival. Fall Fest (# 8) is bigger and better with a brand new Lay out. Two Days of Complimentary Wine tastings from the areas best wineries! Vendors, Great food, Exhibitors and Artisans, Two stages and many areas of music and other entertainment, Showcasing the best of what the county and surrounding areas has to offer. Benefitting Concerts for Causes raising funds to give musical instruments to students in underserved communities. Sponsorships and Vendor opportunities available. This is a free event. (Yes I said, free.)

Tags

Performing artsLive performancesOutdoor ActivitiesFood + Drink

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, October 14, 2023 11:00 am

Location

Bowie Town Center
View Map