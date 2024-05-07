Save Hellbender Beer Fest

Come enjoy offering from some of our best buds in the DMV. No tickets necessary for entry. We will be offering half or full pours from 12 different breweries from VA, MD & DC. We have a DJ, Texas style BBQ, brick oven pizza & we’re still adding a couple more surprises. Hellbender needs to get a new boiler so we can get back to making beer for our taproom and the city. Please help us keep putting on fun events for our amazing local community. Cheers!