Save Hellbender Beer Fest
Saturday, May 11, 2024

Save Hellbender Beer Fest

Hellbenderbeer.com 5788 2nd St. NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20011, US
NoMa

Save Hellbender Beer Fest

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Open a tab or pay at the bar.

About This Event

Come enjoy offering from some of our best buds in the DMV. No tickets necessary for entry. We will be offering half or full pours from 12 different breweries from VA, MD & DC. We have a DJ, Texas style BBQ, brick oven pizza & we’re still adding a couple more surprises. Hellbender needs to get a new boiler so we can get back to making beer for our taproom and the city. Please help us keep putting on fun events for our amazing local community. Cheers!

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, May 11, 2024 01:00 pm
Doors open at 01:00 pm

Location

Save Hellbender Beer Fest
View Map