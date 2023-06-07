Saturday Night Social: Caribbean Favorites with Mixology

Copacabana anyone?

Take a trip to the caribbean with this colorful and flavorful class. You’ll experience vibrant flavors, techniques and a nice boozy tropical cocktail! This class is a fun and interactive way to learn new recipes and techniques while enjoying the bold and delicious flavors of the caribbean.

Menu:

Rum Punch

Pan Roasted Mahi Mahi with Mango Salsa

Caribbean Coconut Rice & Beans

Caramel Flan

Cocktails, beer and wine are available for purchase at the bar.

*Price is per person*

Your purchase includes: