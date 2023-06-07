Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday Night Social: Caribbean Favorites with Mixology

4238 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA
Arlington

Cookology Culinary School

$125

About This Event

Copacabana anyone?

Take a trip to the caribbean with this colorful and flavorful class. You’ll experience vibrant flavors, techniques and a nice boozy tropical cocktail! This class is a fun and interactive way to learn new recipes and techniques while enjoying the bold and delicious flavors of the caribbean.

Menu:

  • Rum Punch
  • Pan Roasted Mahi Mahi with Mango Salsa
  • Caribbean Coconut Rice & Beans
  • Caramel Flan

Cocktails, beer and wine are available for purchase at the bar.

*Price is per person*

Your purchase includes:

  • One seat in the class
  • Recipes, which will be emailed at the end of class
  • Live step-by-step cooking instruction

