Santa Crawl at Pike & Rose
Saturday, December 14, 2024

11870 Grand Park Ave North Bethesda, MD 20852
North Bethesda Bethesda

Pike & Rose

Admission: $10

About This Event

Tis the Season, kick off the holidays at North Bethesda’s Santa Crawl from 2PM – 10PM with games, music and specials for all to enjoy.

There’s plenty to enjoy at this year’s Santa Crawl, including:

  • Event Beer Stein
  • Santa Hat (first 100 guests)
  • Adult Holiday Characters
  • LIVE Music, DJs and Dance Party
  • Santa Costume Contest and Prizes
  • Drink Specials

Admission to the festival is $10. Parking is available on-site. You can also arrive by bike and metro. Dogs are welcome. Click here for more information on getting to Pike & Rose.

Are you a local business interested in sponsorship opportunities? Please email [email protected] for more information.

Saturday, December 14, 2024 02:00 pm

