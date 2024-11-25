Santa Crawl at Pike & Rose

Tis the Season, kick off the holidays at North Bethesda’s Santa Crawl from 2PM – 10PM with games, music and specials for all to enjoy.

There’s plenty to enjoy at this year’s Santa Crawl, including:

Event Beer Stein

Santa Hat (first 100 guests)

Adult Holiday Characters

LIVE Music, DJs and Dance Party

Santa Costume Contest and Prizes

Drink Specials

Admission to the festival is $10. Parking is available on-site. You can also arrive by bike and metro. Dogs are welcome. Click here for more information on getting to Pike & Rose.

Are you a local business interested in sponsorship opportunities? Please email [email protected] for more information.