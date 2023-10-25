DC Fray’s annual Santa Bowl Flag Football Tournament is back on Saturday, December 2nd!

Join us for this 7v7 mixed gender tournament to get in the spirit of the season and give back to those in need. Teams will compete on and off the field with football + fundraising efforts to benefit Bridges to Independence.

Bridges to Independence is focused on helping families experiencing homelessness, housing instability or systemic poverty move toward empowerment and stability. To help in this mission, teams will help fundraise before the tournament, then bring in person donations the day of the tournament. We’re asking all participating teams to bring at least 5 bags of toilet paper, paper towels, toothbrushes and other toiletry items (no food or toys).

Needed items include:

Toiletries (Must be new, full-size. We can not accept travel-size products.)

Diapers (all sizes) and wipes

Paper products (toilet paper and paper towels)

Gift cards (Giant, Shoppers, Safeway or Target)

Metro SmartTrip cards

Not only will your team have the chance to compete for flag football bragging rights, but the team that collects the most donations for Bridges to Independence will win a $300 gift card! So get ready to give back and sign up now.

Tournament rules can be found here.