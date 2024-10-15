Santa Bowl 2024

Our annual Santa Bowl Flag Football Tournament is coming back on Saturday, December 7th, and this year, we’re pumped to be partnering with Bridges to Independence again!

Not only will your team have the chance to compete for flag football bragging rights and prizes, but the team that collects the most donations for Bridges to Independence will win a $300 gift card!

We’re asking all teams to bring at least 5 bags of toilet paper, paper towels, toothbrushes and other toiletry items (no food or toys), but feel free to get in the spirit of the season and go above and beyond for those in need.

-Toiletries (Must be new, full-size. We can not accept travel-size products)

-Diapers (all sizes) and wipes

-Paper products (toilet paper and paper towels)

-Gift cards to Giant, Shoppers, Safeway, or Target

-Metro SmartTrip cards

The Santa Bowl is a 7v7 Mixed Gender tournament at Long Bridge Park in Arlington. (All rules can be found here)

COST:

Early Bird – $820 Per team, runs through Thursday, November 14

General Entry – $845 Per team, pricing begins Friday, November 15

Minimum team size is 10 players.

(Team fee covers 14 spots)

Registration closes Tuesday, November 26th or when tournament reaches capacity (whichever comes first)

*Registration cost includes: 3 guaranteed games, custom holiday bowl sweat shirt, (medals & trophy for winning team)