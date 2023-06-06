Sangrias for the Summer Tasting Class

Summertime is better with sangrias! Join WHINO for a tasting of 4 summer Sangrias! Whether you make it with Sparkling, White, Rose or Red wine, Sangria is the perfect beverage to get you through a hot summer’s day. It’s also a fun and easy drink to make in big batches, for group get-togethers or to last you a few days’ time. Come try different iterations of their Sangrias, made in-house, while you learn the history behind this iconic drink and some tips to make your own at home! The event is priced at $40 per person and is led by WHINO’s in-house expert wine curator. There is also an exclusive discount on wine that will be available for purchase.