Sandra McCracken in Concert
Friday, November 15, 2024

400 4th St SW, Washington DC 20024
Southwest

World Stage Theater

Balcony $25 | Balcony L/R $25 | Rear Orchestra $35 | Parterre L/R $45 | Front Orchestra $50 | Gold Circle $50

Sandra McCracken is coming to the World Stage Theater this November 15 and 16.

 

A singer-songwriter and hymn writer from Nashville, Tennessee, Sandra is a prolific recording artist, producing 14 solo albums over two decades. Her best-selling release, Psalms (2015), received critical acclaim, followed by God’s Highway (2017), which made the top 50 on Billboard Heatseekers chart without a major label. She has had songs featured on TV, including “Ten Thousand Angels” on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, and has over 15 million streams. Blending the old and new, Sandra has also shown a unique ability to recast sacred scripture into theologically rich yet accessible songs. Her thoughtful lyrics and gospel melodies in songs like “We Will Feast in the House of Zion,” “Steadfast,” and “Thy Mercy My God” have become staple anthems in churches across the US. As a published writer, she contributes to a regular column in Christianity Today and released her first book, Send Out Your Light, in September 2021.

 

Don’t miss the opportunity to see this highly acclaimed and talented artist live onstage.

Neighborhood

Date

Friday, November 15, 2024 07:00 pm

Location

World Stage Theater
