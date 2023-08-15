SANA(A) Print Works by Jessica Sabogal and Shanna Strauss

Pyramid Atlantic Art Center is hosting two amazing print artists-in-residence this August as part of its Denbo Publishing Residency, which is relaunching after 20 years. Jessica Sabogal and Shanna Strauss will be creating a new collaborative print – using the tools and expertise available at Pyramid – which will be released August 25 as part of an exhibition of their work entitled SANA(A). The exhibition’s theme is the healing of wounds, seen through the lens of Jessica and Shanna’s own personal journeys as queer women of color; it runs through Sep 24.