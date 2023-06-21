Sam Smith 2023 : GLORIA the tour

British singer Sam Smith had a huge 2012, rising to international acclaim virtually overnight as the featured singer on Disclosure’s breakout single “Latch.” Since then, the young belter has established an impressive following in his own right with an appearance on the Naughty Boys’ No. 1 single “La La La” as well as several preview cuts from his 2014 studio debut In the Lonely Hour. Possessing a depth of tone and breadth of range that belies his young age, Smith floored fans at his 2013 shows, setting expectations high for his 2014 tour dates.