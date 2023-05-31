Last Day: Sadie Barnette’s “New Eagle Creek Saloon”

From June 2 – July 8, you can see Oakland-based artist Sadie Barnette’s work at STABLE Arts. Barnette mines her family archive to reawaken personal and collective histories across generations. The New Eagle Creek Saloon (2019) is an interactive installation and performance series that reimagines San Francisco’s first Black-owned gay bar, which the artist’s father, Rodney Barnette, operated from 1990 to 1993. Originally located at 1884 Market Street, The New Eagle Creek Saloon served as a safe gathering space for the multiracial queer community that was otherwise marginalized by the racist profiling practices of San Francisco’s queer bar scene at that time, as embodied in its slogan: “A friendly place, with a funky bass, for every race.” Here, Barnette honors the legacy of a bar that supported activist groups, celebrated Black heroes, and participated in vigils for those lost in the AIDS epidemic.

As you enter, Barnette’s installation glimmers in a pink neon light. Framed by mirrors from The New Eagle Creek Saloon’s original location, the U-shaped bar includes photographs of past patrons, sparkly crumpled cans, musical equipment, and a zine that documents its history. As Barnette describes: “The glittering bar structure—glowing somewhere between a monument and an altar . . . is permission to dance and dream, to call the names of those lost, and to see one another as we are in the glow of our own small moments of freedom.”

For this presentation at STABLE Arts, local relevance is drawn via invited guests whose programs will activate the space in homage to past, present, and future Black Queer Life in Washington, D.C.