Saturday, June 17, 2023

Ruby’s Family Reunion: A Juneteenth Celebration

3330 Northview Dr. Bowie, MD
MD

Allen Pond Park

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

Historically, Black family reunions have served as celebrations of Black kinship, food, and shared experiences  providing communities and families a space to indulge in the pride & culture of their melanin-enriched community. On Saturday June 17th, Ruby’s SoCo Kitchen is kicking off Juneteenth in partnership with The City of Bowie & Pepsi for “Ruby’s Family Reunion: A Juneteenth Celebration” at Allen Pond Park in Bowie, Maryland. Packed with free on-site activations, main stage performances, special guests, local marketplace vendors, and catering by Ruby’s Southern Comfort Kitchen and local food vendors, this community celebration is free for the local DMV community to experience. Marking the first of Ruby’s annual family reunion event, this state-wide celebration is cultivating community and fellowship through Black culture and entertainment.

Tags

EventsLive performancesOutdoor ActivitiesFood + Drink

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, June 17, 2023 11:00 am

Location

Allen Pond Park
View Map