Historically, Black family reunions have served as celebrations of Black kinship, food, and shared experiences providing communities and families a space to indulge in the pride & culture of their melanin-enriched community. On Saturday June 17th, Ruby’s SoCo Kitchen is kicking off Juneteenth in partnership with The City of Bowie & Pepsi for “Ruby’s Family Reunion: A Juneteenth Celebration” at Allen Pond Park in Bowie, Maryland. Packed with free on-site activations, main stage performances, special guests, local marketplace vendors, and catering by Ruby’s Southern Comfort Kitchen and local food vendors, this community celebration is free for the local DMV community to experience. Marking the first of Ruby’s annual family reunion event, this state-wide celebration is cultivating community and fellowship through Black culture and entertainment.