RTM Tournament Description

Road to Minors (RTM) Tournament Series is a tournament series to provide a pathway for amateur players to qualify for one of D.C. Pickleball Team’s Minor League Pickleball (MiLP) DUPR 12-22 rosters. The top performing players in the RTM Series will have a chance to showcase their skills during the RTM Nationals at the end of the year. It will also allow players to build their DUPR profiles and gain valuable match play experience while being evaluated by the D.C. Pickleball Team coaching staff and front office.

RTM tournaments were founded at DTL in Fairfax, VA and will move to DTL in Annandale, VA once it opens in the Spring of 2025. DTL will host monthly RTM tournaments for all skill divisions from 3.0 to 4.5+.

Played in doubles format for mens, womens, and mixed divisions, all players sign up with a partner of their choice. Partners can change for every tournament.

RTM tournaments have different tiers: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Each tier awards winners a different amount of points. Points are accumulated on an individual basis. There is no minimum or maximum number of tournaments you can play. The more tournaments you play and win, the more points you will accrue as an individual.