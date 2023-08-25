Calling all word nerds! Put your spelling skills to the test at the Rosslyn Rivals Spelling Bee on Friday, September 15 from 6-8 p.m. at the Continental Beer Garden, in partnership with DC Fray.

Tickets are $10 per person, which includes one complimentary drink. Upon arrival, those interested in competing in the spelling bee can sign up at the check-in table. The winner will receive a Continental prize package that will be revealed at the event!

If spelling isn’t your strong suit, you are still welcome to enjoy a refreshment, watch the competition and cheer on your friends! Participation will cap at 50 people, so secure your spot today!

This event is 21+, as the venue has age restrictions.