Saturday, August 26th, 2023 @ 2:00:pm
Kaleidoscope Workshop
National Building Museum
Official Fray Event
Continental Beer GardenMore details
Calling all word nerds! Put your spelling skills to the test at the Rosslyn Rivals Spelling Bee on Friday, September 15 from 6-8 p.m. at the Continental Beer Garden, in partnership with DC Fray.
Tickets are $10 per person, which includes one complimentary drink. Upon arrival, those interested in competing in the spelling bee can sign up at the check-in table. The winner will receive a Continental prize package that will be revealed at the event!
If spelling isn’t your strong suit, you are still welcome to enjoy a refreshment, watch the competition and cheer on your friends! Participation will cap at 50 people, so secure your spot today!
This event is 21+, as the venue has age restrictions.
InterestsEvents, Food + Drink, Puzzles and Games
Share with friends