Rosslyn Rivals: Happy Hour Bingo

Spring into fun with Happy Hour Bingo, brought to you by the Rosslyn BID and DC Fray! Join us for bingo, brews, and a whole lot of friendly competition on Tuesdays, March 11, 18, and 25, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at Bennett Park Art Atrium.

Bingo participants will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes, so bring your “A” game! Beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase.

This free event is open to all ages, but spots will fill faster than you can mark your bingo card! Register now to secure your seat, and don’t miss your chance to be the next bingo champ.

(A limited number of walk-ins may be available.)