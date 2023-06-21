Community Submitted

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Rosslyn Live: Variety Show

1300 Langston Blvd. Arlington, VA
Arlington

Gateway Park

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$10

About This Event

Get some laughs on the lawn of Gateway Park at the Rosslyn Live Variety Show! Experience a fun evening of entertainment with host Omar Sharief, comedian Von Mychael, and magician Brian Curry.

General admission tickets are $10 each, and lawn seating is first-come, first-served. Our Pub in the Park will also be on-site with a cash bar serving beer, wine, and seltzers.

Tags

Live performances

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, July 20, 2023 07:00 pm

Location

Gateway Park
View Map