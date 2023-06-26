Thursday, July 20, 2023

Rosslyn LIVE: Variety Show

1300 Lee Highway Arlington, VA 22209
Arlington

Gateway Park

$10

Get some laughs on the lawn of Gateway Park! The second Rosslyn Live show of the summer offers no shortage of entertainment in this variety show hosted by Omar Sharief, as a comedian and magician take the stage.

General admission tickets are $10 each, and park seating is first come, first served. Pub in the Park will also be on-site with a cash bar, including beer, wine, and seltzers.

ComedyLive performancesOutdoor ActivitiesFood + Drink

Thursday, July 20, 2023 07:00 pm

Gateway Park
