Rosslyn LIVE: Variety Show

Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
metrobar
Gateway ParkMore details
Get some laughs on the lawn of Gateway Park! The second Rosslyn Live show of the summer offers no shortage of entertainment in this variety show hosted by Omar Sharief, as a comedian and magician take the stage.
General admission tickets are $10 each, and park seating is first come, first served. Pub in the Park will also be on-site with a cash bar, including beer, wine, and seltzers.
InterestsComedy, Live performances, Outdoor Activities, Food + Drink
Share with friends