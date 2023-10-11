Get into the spirit of Halloween with the Rosslyn Live: Spooky Queens Drag Show on Thursday, October 26 from 6:30-8 p.m. featuring drag queen Shi-Queeta Lee and her all-star cast!

Join us at Gateway Park for this 90-minute fabulously frightening show that will transport you to a magically spooky world of illusion and mystery. Enhance your experience by coming dressed in your favorite Halloween costume — 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will receive a prize!

General admission tickets are $10 each, and park seating is first-come, first-served. Pub in the Park will also be on-site with a cash bar, including beer and wine.