Rosslyn LIVE: Mentalist

Kickstart your summer by experiencing the art of illusion with the Rosslyn BID on Tuesday, June 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Gateway Park!

In this 90-minute one-man show, Kourosh Taie will take you on a journey where comedy, magic, and mentalism collide to create a tour de force of elegant deceptions and spellbinding entertainment perfect for all ages!

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and seating is first-come, first-served. Beverages including beer and wine will be available for purchase at our Pub in the Park, and if you’re hungry, stop by a Rosslyn restaurant and grab your meal to go!